Planet Of The Apes Clashes With Marvel & DC In AI Artwork - The Results Are Unreal

While these AI bits of artwork might show what Caesar and company could look like if they felt like taking on supervillains, both DC and Marvel have already introduced the idea of superpowered primates. In 2017, Boom! Studios and DC Comics collaborated on a limited series titled "Planet of the Apes/Green Lantern." The six-issue run sees Hal Jordan and Sinestro thrown into the "Planet of the Apes" universe, in which Earth has been destroyed by humanity and reclaimed by advanced apes, some of whom get rings of their own. Those maniacs! Damn them! Damn them all to hell!

Meanwhile, over in the Marvel Universe, 2008's "Marvel Apes" sees Martin Blank, aka Gibbon, thrown into an alternate universe that's similar to his own, only this time, monkeys are the dominant primates. There are also superhero teams such as the Ape-vengers, the members of which include Spider-Monkey, aka one of the best alternate universe Spider-Men you've never heard of, and Ms. Marvape, along with villains like Doctor Ooktopus and Kong the Conqueror. Should either movie universe run out of ideas, perhaps venturing into the barrel of monkeys — or apes — could be the way to go.

Are the Ape-vengers not wild enough for you? Try the untold truth of "Marvel Zombies" instead.