MCU Rumor: The Thunderbolts Name Does Not Mean What Marvel Fans Think

"Thunderbolts" is on its way, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe film is ready to bring numerous villains and anti-heroes alike back to the franchise forefront. Among others, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and Red Guardian (David Harbour) are set to team up under Valentina Allegra de Fontaine's (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) command. Little is known about their mission, the film's overall plot, or what surprises are in store for MCU fans. However, rumors have potentially revealed the meaning behind the titular team's name — and it's not what many longtime Marvel fans might think.

Naturally, one might imagine that the Thunderbolts are named after the ever-plotting Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (Harrison Ford), who is a main antagonist in "Captain America: Brave New World." But according to Hollywood insider CanWeGetSomeToast, Ross doesn't even have a presence in the film. Therefore, they claim in an Instagram post that the Thunderbolts' name will actually be attributed to Belova's childhood soccer team. Time will tell how true this claim is, or if it's unfounded.

If this is the case, the change would be in line with the MCU's Thunderbolts team straying far from its comic book equivalent.