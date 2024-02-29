Vanderpump Rules: Rachel Leviss Suing Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Over Scandoval Fallout

Former "Vanderpump Rules" cast member Rachel "Raquel" Leviss is officially suing her former colleagues and friends Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix in the aftermath of the reality TV bombshell known as Scandoval. In an exclusive report by Deadline, the outlet revealed that Leviss is suing the two for "revenge porn, eavesdropping, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress."

In a statement obtained by the outlet from Leviss' legal representation, her team argued that Leviss realizes that her actions — specifically, carrying on an affair for months with Sandoval while he was still partnered with her close friend Madix — were wrong, and Leviss has apologized and shown remorse. They also said that there's more at play here. "Lost in the mix was that Leviss was a victim of the predatory and dishonest behavior of an older man, who recorded sexually explicit videos of her without her knowledge or consent, which were then distributed, disseminated, and discussed publicly by a scorned woman seeking vengeance, catalyzing the scandal," the statement read. "Leviss ultimately checked herself into a mental health facility and remained there for three months while Bravo, Evolution, and the cast milked the interest her excoriation had peaked."

After news about Scandoval broke in March 2023, the world did, in fact, turn on both Leviss and Sandoval while supporting Madix. It should also be noted that the affair was revealed when Madix viewed an explicit video of Leviss on Sandoval's phone; Leviss previously sought legal action over this video.