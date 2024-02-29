Vanderpump Rules: Rachel Leviss Suing Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Over Scandoval Fallout
Former "Vanderpump Rules" cast member Rachel "Raquel" Leviss is officially suing her former colleagues and friends Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix in the aftermath of the reality TV bombshell known as Scandoval. In an exclusive report by Deadline, the outlet revealed that Leviss is suing the two for "revenge porn, eavesdropping, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress."
In a statement obtained by the outlet from Leviss' legal representation, her team argued that Leviss realizes that her actions — specifically, carrying on an affair for months with Sandoval while he was still partnered with her close friend Madix — were wrong, and Leviss has apologized and shown remorse. They also said that there's more at play here. "Lost in the mix was that Leviss was a victim of the predatory and dishonest behavior of an older man, who recorded sexually explicit videos of her without her knowledge or consent, which were then distributed, disseminated, and discussed publicly by a scorned woman seeking vengeance, catalyzing the scandal," the statement read. "Leviss ultimately checked herself into a mental health facility and remained there for three months while Bravo, Evolution, and the cast milked the interest her excoriation had peaked."
After news about Scandoval broke in March 2023, the world did, in fact, turn on both Leviss and Sandoval while supporting Madix. It should also be noted that the affair was revealed when Madix viewed an explicit video of Leviss on Sandoval's phone; Leviss previously sought legal action over this video.
Rachel Leviss' legal complaint contains some blistering accusations
The statement goes on to say that, after Scandoval hit, Rachel Leviss believed that Bravo and Evolution — the network and production company behind "Vanderpump Rules," respectively — muzzled her and forced her to endure the extreme fallout as her castmates profited. "To make matters worse, Leviss was misled by Bravo and Evolution into believing that she was contractually barred from speaking out about her mistreatment," the statement alleged. "As a result, she suffered in silence as Bravo and Evolution watched viewership explode, and the rest of the cast enjoyed unseen levels of public recognition and professional opportunity. Meanwhile, Leviss, who was humiliated and villainized for public consumption, remains a shell of her former self, with her career prospects stunted and her reputation in tatters."
There's absolutely no question that, in a perverse way, Scandoval was a triumph for both Bravo and "Vanderpump Rules." After a lackluster 9th season, Season 10 was completely revitalized by Scandoval. Series matriarch Lisa Vanderpump, alongside Ariana Madix and castmember Lala Kent, attended the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, where host Roy Wood Jr. made a Scandoval joke in front of the sitting president. Kent, Madix, and other cast members have sold merchandise and gotten lucrative brand deals due to the scandal.
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have been on different trajectories since Scandoval broke
Whether or not Rachel Leviss' legal complaints are valid remains to be seen as of this writing. One thing that can't be denied, for better or for worse, is that Ariana Madix has truly risen from the ashes of this scandal and been born anew. In addition to sponsorship opportunities, she appeared on "Dancing with the Stars," where she was the second runner-up, and as of this writing, she's starring as Roxie Hart in the Broadway production of the classic musical "Chicago."
On the other end of the spectrum, Tom Sandoval has faced rolling waves of controversy since the scandal became public. Most recently, Sandoval spoke to the New York Times Magazine and compared himself to two major historical figures, infuriating "Vanderpump Rules" fans. During Season 11 of the show, which is airing now, Sandoval has remained relatively unapologetic despite his friend Tom Schwartz constantly urging him to be even a little bit contrite. Madix, understandably, has refused to film with him in the episodes that have aired as of this writing. Leviss is no longer on the show but still discusses it and Sandoval on her podcast "Rachel Goes Rogue."
In any case, this entire situation is unbelievably ugly, and Leviss, Sandoval, and Madix now have to continue dealing with the aftermath.
"Vanderpump Rules" Season 11 is currently airing on Bravo.