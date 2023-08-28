Love Is Blind: Does The Show Actually Pay For The Weddings?

Netflix's "Love is Blind" takes a common phrase and turns it into a hit reality series. A group of men and women get a chance to talk with one another without seeing what they all look like. They only get to lay eyes on one another if a marriage proposal comes up, and at that point, there's a race to get a full wedding together where one or both participants can back away at the last second. The wedding planning may be rushed, but the production surely handles all the expenses, right?

The answer isn't so simple, as there have been conflicting reports over the years of who exactly shells out for the nuptials. Fans were likely confused due to the lead-up to Amber Pike and Matt Barnett's wedding from Season 1. In an episode, Amber's worried because she has to pay $850 for her wedding dress alterations. But if the production handled everything, why would she be worried? A production rep from "Love is Blind" reached out to Women's Health Magazine with the following statement, "Of course production supplies some of the basics, but because these are their real weddings, it's up to them as to how to spend their money."

Chris Coelen, founder of Kinetic Content, said something similar to Newsweek but clarified, "If there's anything over and above what we would normally do then [the couples] are most certainly welcome to do that." It sounds like the production does foot the bill for some of the wedding expenses, but many contestants still have to pay quite a bit to be on the show.