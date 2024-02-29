Pawn Stars Frontman Rick Harrison's Son Adam's Cause Of Death Is Officially Confirmed
The cause of death for Adam Harrison, son of "Pawn Stars" frontman Rick Harrison, has been confirmed. Fans of the Harrison clan and their exploits on History were devasted in January 2024 when it was revealed that Adam had died. One of Rick's three children, Adam died on January 19, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was 39 years old. Now, over a month after his passing, TMZ reports that the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner confirmed that Adam died due to an overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamine, which was ruled to be accidental.
Adam never appeared on his father's popular show, though he always remained a curiosity for the "Pawn Stars" fandom. Shortly after Adam's death, Rick told TMZ that his son died from an overdose — the latest news from the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner confirms it. "The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously," the "Pawn Stars" frontman said in late January.
Rick Harrison mourns his son on social media
Adam Harrison's death was a shock to many, as "Pawn Stars" fans didn't know much about him. After his death was confirmed, the "Pawn Stars" patriarch took to Instagram to pay tribute to his son, sharing a touching photo of them together. "You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam," he wrote. Later, Harrison would post two more photos, sharing stills of Adam in his younger days. Comments on both posts are filled with love and support from "Pawn Stars" fans.
As for the future of "Pawn Stars," things won't be shifting anytime soon. Laura Herlovich, a representative for Rick Harrison, confirmed to The New York Post that filming for the upcoming season of "Pawn Stars" won't be impacted by Adam's passing. "Filming begins in February (previously scheduled and moving forward) on new episodes and Adam's death will in no way impact Rick's involvement with the show," she said following Adam's death. "Adam never appeared on the show and even as the family are grieving his loss, I don't anticipate it will impact next season."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).