Pawn Stars Frontman Rick Harrison's Son Adam's Cause Of Death Is Officially Confirmed

Adam Harrison's death was a shock to many, as "Pawn Stars" fans didn't know much about him. After his death was confirmed, the "Pawn Stars" patriarch took to Instagram to pay tribute to his son, sharing a touching photo of them together. "You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam," he wrote. Later, Harrison would post two more photos, sharing stills of Adam in his younger days. Comments on both posts are filled with love and support from "Pawn Stars" fans.

As for the future of "Pawn Stars," things won't be shifting anytime soon. Laura Herlovich, a representative for Rick Harrison, confirmed to The New York Post that filming for the upcoming season of "Pawn Stars" won't be impacted by Adam's passing. "Filming begins in February (previously scheduled and moving forward) on new episodes and Adam's death will in no way impact Rick's involvement with the show," she said following Adam's death. "Adam never appeared on the show and even as the family are grieving his loss, I don't anticipate it will impact next season."

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).