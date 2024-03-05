Spider-Man: No Way Home Concept Art Reveals An MCU Villain's Costume We Never Saw

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" brought together some of the most memorable villains from multiple generations of the hero's live-action films. However, one villain was originally supposed to appear in the third installment of the Tom Holland-starring Spider-Man trilogy but ultimately did not. The Vulture (Michael Keaton) was part of the film's criminal group early on, and now some concept art shows what the high-flying villain could have looked like.

On his Instagram, Josh Nizzi (@JoshNizzi.art), who has worked on films such as "Transformers: Age of Extinction," "Avengers: Endgame," and "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," shared his updated take on Keaton's Vulture. The iconic Marvel villain sports more weapons than he did in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" while maintaining an overall similar style to the one seen in the character's debut. "Very early exploration I did of what Vulture might look like returning in No Way Home," Izzi wrote, "with more traditional weapons integrated."

Instagram commenters were impressed with the concept art. User @andrewkimart responded, "That's flat out beautiful Josh!" Meanwhile, the design reminded @easytoreadnames about the missed opportunity in not bringing the Sinister Six to the big screen, stating, "It's kinda sad how close they got to doing the full 6 but not doing it."