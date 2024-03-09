A Yellowstone Social Media Post Has Beth And Rip Fans Asking For One Thing
With "Yellowstone" ending after Season 5, fans of Taylor Sheridan's hit neo-Western are getting ready to potentially say goodbye to this iteration of the Dutton family for good. We already know that John Dutton will ride off into the sunset following Kevin Costner's "Yellowstone" exit, but where does that leave his loved ones? Well, if fans have their say on the matter, one couple will live beyond the upcoming finale.
A recent post from the "Yellowstone" Instagram page shows a Season 2 clip featuring Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) discussing the first time they met — before she informs him that John doesn't love him like a family member. While the post is a nod to the show's past, it got many fans demanding that Beth and Rip's journey continue, with @tazzyscatmom writing, "Now give us our Beth and Rip spin-off please and thank you."
With that in mind, what did other fans have to say in response to the clip? And, perhaps more importantly, do their wishes stand a chance of coming true?
Yellowstone fans hope to see Rip and Beth return in an upcoming show
Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are two "Yellowstone" stars who might return for the rumored Matthew McConaughey-led spin-off. According to reports, the pair have been negotiating to reprise their respective roles, but their substantial wage demands are delaying the process. Still, the fact conversations are happening is good news, and some fans expect to see them saddle up again.
While nothing has officially been confirmed, some social media users believe Rip and Beth will be part of the upcoming spin-off. Responding to the Instagram post mentioned above, @sidney_foster wrote, "They are incredible. I can't wait to see them in the Yellowstone spinoff! It's going to be [fire]."
Meanwhile, social media user @stella_3279 described Beth and Rip as the best couple in the history of television; for this reason, they deserve their own spin-off. Whether the couple gets its own show or joins McConaughey on a ranch remains to be seen. Until then, viewers can look forward to seeing more of the lovers when "Yellowstone" Season 5 returns later this year.