A Yellowstone Social Media Post Has Beth And Rip Fans Asking For One Thing

With "Yellowstone" ending after Season 5, fans of Taylor Sheridan's hit neo-Western are getting ready to potentially say goodbye to this iteration of the Dutton family for good. We already know that John Dutton will ride off into the sunset following Kevin Costner's "Yellowstone" exit, but where does that leave his loved ones? Well, if fans have their say on the matter, one couple will live beyond the upcoming finale.

A recent post from the "Yellowstone" Instagram page shows a Season 2 clip featuring Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) discussing the first time they met — before she informs him that John doesn't love him like a family member. While the post is a nod to the show's past, it got many fans demanding that Beth and Rip's journey continue, with @tazzyscatmom writing, "Now give us our Beth and Rip spin-off please and thank you."

With that in mind, what did other fans have to say in response to the clip? And, perhaps more importantly, do their wishes stand a chance of coming true?