Hollywood Reacts To Richard Lewis' Heartbreaking Death
Comedy icon and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" mainstay Richard Lewis has died at the age of 76. On February 27, he died from a heart attack, which occurred in his Los Angeles, California, home just under a year after he announced his Parkinson's disease diagnosis. With an entertainment career dating back decades, fans around the world have already begun to mourn Lewis while simultaneously celebrating his life and career. Naturally, his colleagues from all over Hollywood are doing the same, sending out heartfelt tributes in any way they can.
First and foremost is the man who starred alongside Lewis throughout the entirety of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," Larry David, who commented on his passing through HBO, as reported by Variety. "Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he's been like a brother to me. He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I'll never forgive him," David said of his longtime friend and co-star.
Alongside David, numerous other notable names in the entertainment sphere have commented on Lewis' death.
Famous names from across the entertainment world have paid their respects to Lewis
With the news of Richard Lewis' passing, numerous famous names have offered their condolences and honored his memory through social media. On Instagram, Lewis' "Anything But Love" co-star, Jamie Lee Curtis, wrote a loving post, giving him credit for helping her get sober while praising him as a friend and fellow actor. She concluded her post, "I'm weeping as I write this. Strange way of saying thank you to a sweet and funny man. Rest in laughter, Richard. My Marty, I love you, Hannah!"
On X, formerly known as Twitter, Cary Elwes, who appeared in 1993's "Robin Hood: Men in Tights" opposite Lewis, celebrated his talent, generosity, and sweetness, writing, "I miss you already & forever. Rest in Power, Richard. Our sincere condolences to Joyce, his family & fans."
Several of Lewis' fellow comedians also stopped by X to share a few words about him. "R.I.P. to a true original @TheRichardLewis An absolutely fearless comedian who did and said what he wanted," said Bill Burr, with Marc Maron calling him "an inspiration, a hero, and a friend ... a comedic force of nature." As for Patton Oswalt, he didn't even write a caption on his tribute to Lewis, simply tweeting a throwback photo of him. Yet, that picture is undeniably worth a thousand words.
Through these social media tributes and numerous others, it's evident just how influential Richard Lewis was throughout his life. He impacted entertainers and fans alike the world over, and he will be sorely missed.