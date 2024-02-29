Hollywood Reacts To Richard Lewis' Heartbreaking Death

Comedy icon and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" mainstay Richard Lewis has died at the age of 76. On February 27, he died from a heart attack, which occurred in his Los Angeles, California, home just under a year after he announced his Parkinson's disease diagnosis. With an entertainment career dating back decades, fans around the world have already begun to mourn Lewis while simultaneously celebrating his life and career. Naturally, his colleagues from all over Hollywood are doing the same, sending out heartfelt tributes in any way they can.

First and foremost is the man who starred alongside Lewis throughout the entirety of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," Larry David, who commented on his passing through HBO, as reported by Variety. "Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he's been like a brother to me. He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I'll never forgive him," David said of his longtime friend and co-star.

Alongside David, numerous other notable names in the entertainment sphere have commented on Lewis' death.