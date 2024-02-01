How The Curb Your Enthusiasm Cast Feels About Larry David Ending The Series

On February 4, a new season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" will premiere for the very last time. That it is the 12th season belies just how long Larry David has been broadcasting his neuroses to the public. "Curb" debuted in 2000, and owing to a few breaks in between seasons (including a lengthy six-year hiatus that ended in 2017), the show has gone on for 24 years.

It is the apparent immortality of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" that has made its conclusion hard to grasp among the show's stars. Furthermore, David has repeatedly teased that previous seasons would be the show's last.

Cheryl Hines, who plays Larry's ex-wife on the show, confirmed to Variety that the announcement felt like déjà vu. "Larry would always say, 'I think this is the last season,' and he said that again and I said, 'OK, I'll believe it when I see it in print.'"

While most of the cast has come to accept David's decision, J.B. Smoove, who joined the cast as Leon Black in Season 6, is dubious. "I don't trust Larry," he said. "I think he's going to get home, sitting around his fancy living room with his fancy little coffee table, drinking one of those espressos with his leg crossed over. He's going to get bored. Larry is going to get bored, and Larry is going to call everybody one at a time. Might be two years from now, might be three years from now. Might be four. I don't know when but Larry will get bored."