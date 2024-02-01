How The Curb Your Enthusiasm Cast Feels About Larry David Ending The Series
On February 4, a new season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" will premiere for the very last time. That it is the 12th season belies just how long Larry David has been broadcasting his neuroses to the public. "Curb" debuted in 2000, and owing to a few breaks in between seasons (including a lengthy six-year hiatus that ended in 2017), the show has gone on for 24 years.
It is the apparent immortality of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" that has made its conclusion hard to grasp among the show's stars. Furthermore, David has repeatedly teased that previous seasons would be the show's last.
Cheryl Hines, who plays Larry's ex-wife on the show, confirmed to Variety that the announcement felt like déjà vu. "Larry would always say, 'I think this is the last season,' and he said that again and I said, 'OK, I'll believe it when I see it in print.'"
While most of the cast has come to accept David's decision, J.B. Smoove, who joined the cast as Leon Black in Season 6, is dubious. "I don't trust Larry," he said. "I think he's going to get home, sitting around his fancy living room with his fancy little coffee table, drinking one of those espressos with his leg crossed over. He's going to get bored. Larry is going to get bored, and Larry is going to call everybody one at a time. Might be two years from now, might be three years from now. Might be four. I don't know when but Larry will get bored."
The Curb cast didn't believe Larry David
You can't blame the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" cast for thinking Larry David is crying wolf. The "Curb" honcho and "Seinfeld" co-creator reportedly claimed the show was done as far back as 15 years ago. But time has given David some clarity, as well as hopes of semi-retirement. "Yeah, I said it before," David admitted in the same piece for Variety. "But I wasn't 76 when I said it."
That the show's swan song is in part being defined by David's perceived disingenuousness feels, well, like an episode of "Curb Your Enthusiasm." Indeed, David has had to reiterate that he isn't lying about the end of the show.
J.B. Smoove may still have his doubts, but for the majority of the cast and crew, bringing "Curb" to a close has been an emotional experience. That was especially true for Jeff Garlin, who played Larry's agent and right hand man, Jeff Greene, for the show's entire run.
"But only one person cried — me!" he said of the show's last day of shooting. "No one else cried. People got a little bit teary, but I bawled. [Larry] patted me on the back. He showed support. You have to understand, it was overwhelming in that moment. This is 25 years of my life. It was very emotional, but I'm so happy that we're done."