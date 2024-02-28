The Huge Avatar: The Last Airbender Storyline Netflix Completely Skips

On the original "Avatar: The Last Airbender," it's explicitly stated that Aang must learn the elements in the same order as the reincarnation cycle: first air, then water, then earth, and then fire. So he begins his journey by traveling to the Northern Water Tribe to seek out a waterbending master. Of course, that's just one of the storylines that Netflix's "Avatar: The Last Airbender" shouldn't have cut but did. Instead, Aang's motivation is the result of a vision that Avatar Kyoshi (Yvonne Chapman) gives him in Episode 2 in which he sees the Northern Water Tribe under attack by the Fire Nation. And by the time he finally arrives, the Fire Navy is so close that there's little time for any actual waterbending training even if he had wanted to.

While visions are also present throughout the original series — for example, Aang has a vision of Toph Beifong (Michaela Jill Murphy), whom he has yet to meet, while trapped in the Foggy Swamp in Season 2 — they're never used this explicitly. There's a big difference between having a vague vision in a Spirit Wild and seeing the future exactly as it will come to pass. Regardless of any changes necessitated by the switch to live action, this just feels like lazier writing, and it's a change to the lore that didn't need to happen. Aang's original motivation of needing to learn waterbending would have worked just fine to get Team Avatar to the Northern Water Tribe, but it seems that wasn't dramatic enough for a prestige streaming series.