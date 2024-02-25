Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Shouldn't Have Cut These Anime Scenes

Contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Last Airbender"

After years of anticipation, Netflix's live-action "Avatar: The Last Airbender" adaptation is finally here, and the reception from fans and critics has been somewhat mixed. The cast, costuming, fight choreography, and special effects have all received extensive praise, but the series has earned criticism for pacing problems, tonal inconsistency, and odd writing choices.

It would be insulting to compare the new series to M. Night Shyamalan's infamous 2010 film, but it still falls dramatically short of the original. Fortunately, there are enough changes and stylish moments to make it well worth watching, especially for longtime fans. Some additions, like Azula's (Elizabeth Yu) extra backstory and the inclusion of more of Aang's (Gordon Cormier) past lives, are welcome. However, the Netflix adaptation also cuts a lot of material from the cartoon. Some of these exclusions are handled well, but others leave glaring holes in the emotional patchwork of the story.

In its effort to streamline the series, we lose out on playful bonding, key fights, and emotional moments. Netflix's "Avatar: The Last Airbender" shouldn't have cut these animated scenes, and this is why.