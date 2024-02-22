Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Ruins Gran Gran - Here's Why

In any adaptation, changes must be made. That's doubly true when jumping from animation to live action. Netflix's live-action "Avatar: The Last Airbender" series makes a lot of changes to the source material, some of which are quite interesting. Azula gets a lot more backstory and development, the past Avatars are fleshed out in greater detail, and the adaptation works in some fun material from the "Avatar" books and comics. Unfortunately, though, not every change is for the better, and Gran Gran gets the short end of the stick.

Casey Camp-Horinek does a great job bringing Katara (Kiawentiio) and Sokka's (Ian Ousley) grandmother to life, but the way the character is written here doesn't do her any favors. In the cartoon, Gran Gran is strict but caring. She welcomes Aang into her village when Sokka and Katara bring him home, and she encourages her grandkids to embrace their destiny by guiding Aang on his journey north.

In the new show, Gran Gran comes off far colder. She recites the intro monologue from the original show as a way of telling Aang (Gordon Cormier) that his people are all dead — a creative decision that feels both awkward and harsh. There's no consideration for Aang's emotions in this moment, as Gran Gran seems more concerned with giving fans a "Hey, it's that thing" moment. And while she does leave Katara a waterbending scroll when she departs, Netflix does away with Gran Gran's big sendoff speech — an early emotional fulcrum in the cartoon.