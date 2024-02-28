Why Suki From Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Looks So Familiar

Netflix's "Avatar: The Last Airbender" offers a new take on the animated Nickelodeon series that many people adore. While the new show has plenty of highlights (as well as some changes that have upset fans), one of the clear standouts of Season 1 is Suki, leader of the Kyoshi Warriors, who's portrayed by Maria Zhang. She was one of the best characters from the animated "Last Airbender," exhibiting strength and honor while showcasing a more vulnerable side thanks to a short romantic subplot with Sokka (Ian Ousley).

Fans can't get enough of Zhang's performance, with much of the praise coming from X (formerly known as Twitter), where @JLDMistery wrote, "Already loved Suki in the animation, but the casting for the live action was so great!" It certainly appears to be a breakout role for Zhang, who's just starting in the entertainment industry. She only has a few other credits to her name so far, but she's already exhibited an ability to inhabit complex, powerful characters.

Zhang was cast as Suki in 2021, and in a 2022 interview with Mixed Asian Media, she spoke about how the role had begun impacting her. "I think good art always inspires us to take a deeper look at ourselves and examine our own values," she said. "I've learned a lot from Suki." Judging from the few roles she's had so far, she's off to an exceptional start to a promising career.