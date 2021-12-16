Live-Action Avatar: The Last Airbender Finally Casts Three Fan-Favorite Female Leads

A new report from Variety clarifies who will portray several of the fan-favorite women on "Avatar: The Last Airbender." First and foremost, it should come as a delight to fans to know that fire princess Azula will be played by Elizabeth Yu. She doesn't have many credits to her name so far, but her star will undoubtedly rise once the world sees her as the villainous Azula.

The rest of the cast is filling out nicely, with a slew of female parts now having actresses attached. This includes Gran Gran, the matriarch of the Water Tribe, who's also Sokka and Katara's grandmother, being portrayed by Casey Camp-Horinek ("Rutherford Falls," "Reservation Dogs"). The rest of the casting we have at this point relates to the Kyoshi Warriors, primarily with Maria Zhang ("WorkInProgress: A Comedy Web-Series") taking on the part of Suki. Rounding out the new additions are Tamlyn Tomita ("Star Trek: Picard," "Cobra Kai") as Suki's mother, Yukari, and Yvonne Chapman ("Family Law," "Kung Fu") stepping into the role of Avatar Kyoshi.

The Variety article goes on to mention how the show is currently filming, so hopefully, the show drops on the streaming platform at some point within 2022.