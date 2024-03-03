NCIS: Why Does Mark Harmon's Gibbs Tell People To Never Apologize?

Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) abides by a strict list of rules on "NCIS," and he expects his team to do the same. For example, he's told his colleagues to always wear gloves at crime scenes and never let suspects stay together, both of which are common sense in their line of work. However, one rule is more prominent than most, and Gibbs borrowed it from a legendary Hollywood actor.

Throughout the series, Gibbs tells people never to apologize because doing so shows weakness. While this can be interpreted as another example of his stoic sensibilities, it also references John Wayne's character in "She Wore a Yellow Ribbon." The moment occurs in the scene where Wayne's Captain Nathan Brittles says, "Never apologize, mister, it's a sign of weakness." The connection to the movie is confirmed in "NCIS" Season 3's "Hiatus (Part One)" episode during a conversation between Anthony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Jenny Shepard (Lauren Holly), where the former confirms that it's a nod to "The Duke."

Gibbs previously enlisted in the military before joining the NCIS team, so it's hardly surprising that he looks up to an actor famous for playing soldiers and lawmen. That said, what does Mark Harmon think about his character's rules?