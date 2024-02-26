How NCIS' Big Promise About Mark Harmon's Gibbs Return Could Still Pay Off

When "NCIS" actor David McCallum passed away in 2023, fans knew shake-ups would happen during the show's following season. McCallum played the lovable Ducky since the series premiere, and the Season 21 installment — "The Stories We Leave Behind" — saw the character die in-universe, with the team reacting to the tragic event. The episode brought tears to many people's eyes, and the only way it could've been sadder is if Gibbs (Mark Harmon) had swung by to honor his fallen friend. Sadly, he is nowhere to be found.

"NCIS" showrunner Steven D. Binder addressed this before the episode aired, speaking with TV Line in January (the interview was later published in February). Scheduling issues were the real reason Harmon couldn't appear in the Ducky tribute episode, but Binder clarified that "the door is always open" for a Gibbs return. He continued, "When we bring him back, we're not going to bring him back for two minutes. It's got to be something special."

Gibbs was the main character on "NCIS" for nearly two decades. While fans wanted him to return, it's possible they would've felt short-changed if he popped up for only a few seconds. Harmon could always come back another time, maybe to help the team with a case, and in the process, he could say a few kind words about his old colleague.