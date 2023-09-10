Who Are The Father And Son In The GilletteLabs Commercial?

Over the course of its 120-plus-year existence, Gillette has had no shortage of celebrity sponsors to help sell their brand of razors, particularly A-list athletes like Derek Jeter, Tiger Woods, and Josh Allen.

For the latest ad from GilletteLabs, the company tapped a different sort of celebrity. The 30-second TV spot, titled "Face Time from GilletteLabs: The Next Generation of Shaving Calls," stars father-and-son TikTok stars Frank and Joe Mele.

Joe posted his first video to TikTok in December of 2019, and he has since skyrocketed to online fame, amassing 2.1 million Instagram followers, 4.59 million YouTube subscribers, and 27.1 million TikTok followers at the time of this writing. His father, Frank, is the undisputed star, telling dad jokes and explaining the correct pronunciation of "cawfee" in his thick Long Island accent. He also famously dressed up as the restaurant critic from "Ratatouille" after fans pointed out his likeness to the character.

The Gillette ad sees the duo FaceTime while Joe is shaving. Joe shows off the flexible, efficient product to his pops, and Frank dubs the razor a "game changeh" (not a rhotic R in sight).