Who Is The Famous TikTok Star In The Grammys Dunkin' Commercial With Ben Affleck?
Ben Affleck has a career (and existential) crisis in his brand-new Dunkin' ad, featuring one of TikTok's most iconic sensations. It's no secret Affleck loves the chain, which has been a key part of the actor's "brand" over the last few years. He's been spotted out and about, frequently carrying some Dunkin'. The Oscar-winner has parlayed this into a working relationship with the coffee and donuts chain, starring in their beloved Super Bowl 2023 ad that sees him run a busy drive-thru. Affleck has appeared in numerous Dunkin' commercials since then, and now his Grammy ad has the whole internet roaring.
Affleck's latest collaboration with Dunkin' aired during the 66th Grammy Awards. It features the actor ruminating on how the media has dubbed him "the boredest man alive." To quell his boredom, Affleck takes a stab at being a pop star, like his wife, Jennifer Lopez. With caffeine running through his veins, Affleck tries cooking up beats and learning dance moves from TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio.
After showing her dancing skills, which made her one of the most popular stars on the platform, D'Amelio is left speechless when Affleck bluntly asks, "Who is TikTok?" He ultimately reckons with the fact that many doubt his ability to be a pop star, leading him down a path of self-enlightenment (and donut eating).
Who is Charli D'Amelio and why is she so famous?
Ben Affleck's Dunkin' Grammys ad is hilarious and builds on the megastar's relationship with the restaurant. The best part is when he tries taking cues from Charli D'Amelio, who became a juggernaut on TikTok for her dance videos. In 2019, she gained a sizable following on the platform, amassing nearly 100 million followers by 2020. Today, D'Amelio boasts over 151 million followers, with her videos casually gaining millions of views in just a few short days.
Following her rise in popularity, D'Amelio capitalized on her success, starring in the Hulu reality show "The Dixie D'Amelio Show," which focuses on the lives of her also-famous sister Dixie and her family. She also starred in (and won) "Dancing with the Stars" Season 31. D'Amelio's prominence has made her an icon for Gen Z, which is probably why Dunkin' was so eager to get her on board for a commercial with Affleck. She's always had a special spot for the chain — they collaborated in 2020 to debut her own drink. It's only natural that Dunkin' extended that relationship to the world of traditional advertising.
In addition to the Grammys ad, Dunkin' has also released clips of Affleck and D'Amelio bantering, with the Oscar-winner trying (and failing) to relate to the young TikTok star. Audience reception to the ads has been highly positive, which means we'll probably get more videos of Affleck making a fool of himself in front of D'Amelio, all while they sip on some Dunkin'.