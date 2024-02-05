Who Is The Famous TikTok Star In The Grammys Dunkin' Commercial With Ben Affleck?

Ben Affleck has a career (and existential) crisis in his brand-new Dunkin' ad, featuring one of TikTok's most iconic sensations. It's no secret Affleck loves the chain, which has been a key part of the actor's "brand" over the last few years. He's been spotted out and about, frequently carrying some Dunkin'. The Oscar-winner has parlayed this into a working relationship with the coffee and donuts chain, starring in their beloved Super Bowl 2023 ad that sees him run a busy drive-thru. Affleck has appeared in numerous Dunkin' commercials since then, and now his Grammy ad has the whole internet roaring.

Affleck's latest collaboration with Dunkin' aired during the 66th Grammy Awards. It features the actor ruminating on how the media has dubbed him "the boredest man alive." To quell his boredom, Affleck takes a stab at being a pop star, like his wife, Jennifer Lopez. With caffeine running through his veins, Affleck tries cooking up beats and learning dance moves from TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio.

After showing her dancing skills, which made her one of the most popular stars on the platform, D'Amelio is left speechless when Affleck bluntly asks, "Who is TikTok?" He ultimately reckons with the fact that many doubt his ability to be a pop star, leading him down a path of self-enlightenment (and donut eating).