Brian Dietzen Addresses Pauley Perrette's Rumored Return To NCIS - Exclusive

Since leaving "NCIS" in 2018, Pauley Perrette appeared on the short-lived CBS sitcom "Broke," which was canceled after 13 episodes in 2020. Soon after, she announced she was retiring from acting. But might she come out of retirement to return to "NCIS" in some capacity despite repeatedly denying past rumors?

"I have not heard that," Brian Dietzen told us. "I talked to her over the weekend, and I've not heard anything from her. I do know that in this new script I was just reading, there's mention of her character — not necessarily her, or anything like that. But that's the beautiful thing about the show. We can make mention of past characters that are no longer on the show and reference those people as you would a family member who no longer lives in the same house. You still talk about people. They're still in your heart. I love that there's a potential for that, but I haven't heard anything directly about her returning."

As for the Twitter photo that sent fans into a tizzy, there was no hidden message in it, according to Dietzen.

"That was one of those things where you work with someone for over a decade, so you're still going to hang out with them," he said. "You're still going to see them and go out for lunch here and there. I'm fortunate I get to still hang out with her and whatnot, but from everything she's told me, she's retired."

Season 20 of "NCIS" airs Mondays on CBS at 9 p.m. ET/PT and is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.