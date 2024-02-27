Forrest Gump Star Gary Sinise's Son, Mac Sinise, Dies At 33

In a heartfelt tribute to his son, Gary Sinise highlighted the countless wonderful memories he and Mac had shared over the years. In early 2017, Sinise enlisted Mac's aid to help with the Gary Sinise Foundation. "I was thrilled and excited to have him come on board to help me with the mission" (per Gary Sinise Foundation). According to the Oscar-nominated actor, his son played a vital role in digitizing the foundation's archives while also managing the organization's Education & Outreach Center.

Sinise also made it a habit to call on his son to drum for his band, aptly named "Lt. Dan," whenever the group's drummer couldn't perform. " Those were some great times, father and son rockin' out together for the troops" (via Gary Sinise Foundation). Indeed, Mac's love for music ran far and ride. After losing his ability to play the drums and from the urging of his mother, Mac learned how to play the harmonica.

Throughout November 2023, Sinise writes that his son was surrounded by family and friends, recording and playing original work he wrote while covering some of his favorites. November 10, Mac's birthday, was filled with joy as Sinise joined in to play the cover for an American folk son his wife used to sing to Mac and his siblings. " That day was indeed a special day for the two of us" (per Gary Sinise Foundation).