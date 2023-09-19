X-Men Theory: Time Travel Brings Mutants To The MCU (But Not The Way You Think)

The X-Man known as Bishop might be the unlikely key to bringing mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the hero's time-traveling prowess potentially being the solution to changing Earth-199999 in a major way.

Lucas Bishop, codenamed Bishop, debuted in "The Uncanny X-Men" #282 as a co-creation of Whilce Portacio and John Byrne. Bishop originally came from a dystopian alternate future that was created when a version of Hope Summers killed millions of humans during what is known as the Six Second War. In the wake of that event, Bishop and the other surviving mutants were housed in concentration camps, while teams such as the X-Men were killed or forced into hiding in a world where mutants were once again viewed as mankind's biggest enemies. The mutants eventually mount a rebellion, with Bishop and others joining the X.S.E. (X-Treme Sanctions Executive), a police force formed in order to prevent mutantdom from going extinct. However, when one of their own, a mutant known as Trevor Fitzroy, turns on them and travels to the present day, Bishop chases him through time, where he will eventually join the X-Men. He quickly becomes a valuable member and even assumes a leadership position on the team.

Considering Bishop is no stranger to finding himself in time-travel quandaries, he has the potential to provide the perfect path for the X-Men's arrival in the present-day MCU, and his time-travel adventures highlight why.