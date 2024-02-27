Adam Sandler Thinks Playing A Superhero Would Be 'Awful For Everybody' - Exclusive

Even though he plays a deathly serious role as a cosmonaut approaching an ominous celestial anomaly in "Spaceman," Adam Sandler can't stay away from his comedic roots when doing the press rounds for the new Netflix original movie.

Teamed with "Spaceman" co-star Paul Dano for an exclusive interview with Looper, Sandler mulled over the idea of being in a comic book movie as a superhero or a supervillain — a la Dano's menacing turn as the Riddler in the 2022 blockbuster "The Batman." Sandler initially seemed to be on board when broached with the idea of a comic book movie project — "Oh, man, yes!" he enthused — but then he realized what he would look like in Spandex, a popular costume fabric in the genre, and changed his mind.

"It's just due to me wearing anything tight on the body [that's] going to be awful for everybody," Sandler told Looper.

While no superhero or supervillain roles appear to be in the cards for Sandler in the future, the actor said he's thrilled for the opportunity to finally work with the actor who took the role of the Riddler to terrifying new heights.

"Paul was incredible in that movie ... I'm so happy we get to work with each other. He has so many roles, so many performances, including the Riddler that have inspired me and my family," Sandler said of the acclaimed performer whose credits include "There Will Be Blood," "Little Miss Sunshine," and "The Fabelmans." "My daughter loves Paul as an actor, and I just love his career."