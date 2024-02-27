One MCU Theory About Spider-Man 4 Is Popular With Marvel Fans - But Is It Possible?

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" ends with the world forgetting about Peter Parker (Tom Holland). He's on his own, with no Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), no Avengers or subsequent high-end tech, and no friends. After several Multiversal shenanigans, it seems as though Marvel Studios and Sony want to get Spider-Man back to basics. However, one theory makes a compelling case that Sony will want to dip back into the Multiverse well sooner rather than later.

Redditor u/knightnight2008 brings up some valid points on how Sony could keep things Multiversal by first bringing back Michael Keaton's Vulture. "[B]ut what if he's not the only one to do so? What if the Sony sinister six that was being set up in the Morbius post-credit scenes will instead continue in Spider-Man 4?" There is indeed a rumor that Vulture could return in Holland's fourth Spidey flick. There are also unsubstantiated reports Sony wants Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to reprise their roles in yet another movie. All of this should be taken with a mountain of salt, as nothing's been confirmed. Considering there's already been one "Spider-Man" film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that delved into the Multiverse, it's certainly possible another could occur.

Other Redditors don't mind the idea of Vulture returning (the less said about his "Morbius" post-credits scene, the better), but many hold out hope they keep things grounded with the next "Spider-Man" movie. Of course, as Hollywood has shown repeatedly, when something works well, they'll try to replicate that success into oblivion.