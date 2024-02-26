Barbie's Ryan Gosling Will Sing I'm Just Ken At The Oscars - What We Know So Far

The day "Barbie" fans have hoped for is finally here. Variety reports that Ryan Gosling, the Oscar-nominated supporting player from Greta Gerwig's successful "Barbie" movie, will perform his beloved song "I'm Just Ken" at the 2024 Oscars.

The outlet received this information from anonymous sources; as of press time, neither Gosling nor the Academy shared an official comment. Previously, the actor expressed some hesitation about performing the song during the ceremony. Earlier this month, he was the subject of Variety's cover story, and when asked if he'd storm the stage as Ken during the Oscars, he said, "It might be too much of a risk to have me do it. I don't know how that would work. But I'm open to it."

As of this writing, it's unknown if Gosling will be up there solo or if any of his fellow Kens — like Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and others — will join him. What we do know is that this number will bring down the house, no matter how it's staged ... because it's a great song and one of the best sequences in all of "Barbie."