Yue's Netflix Look Has Avatar: The Last Airbender Fans Wigging Out

Netflix's "Avatar: The Last Airbender" has been having a tough time when it comes to critical consensus. Some professional reviewers are calling the live-action series a pale counterpart to the far superior animated show. The show's been similarly dragged on social media, with fans of the original Nickelodeon cartoon nitpicking seemingly anything about the new series. This includes "The Last Airbender," which has an innocuous example of the Gilligan cut as well as one character wearing a pretty noticeable.

Princess Yue, played by Amber Midthunder in the new series, appears in a few Season 1 episodes. However, all anyone can talk about on X (formerly known as Twitter) is her "hair." X user and Hollywood leaker @MyTimeToShineH shared a screenshot where the wig is painfully apparent, along with the caption, "The hell is that wig." That shot and others like it make it clear that it's not the actor's actual hair. And considering plenty of productions have great wig work, viewers aren't forgiving the show, as they know something better could've been used.

Of course, memes and gifs have materialized to summarize people's feelings about the character's look. For instance, @LinkachuHQ wrote, "Me ignoring princess yue's wig so I can enjoy her character," alongside a clip of singer Adele at a sporting event looking nonplussed. People don't have anything against Midthunder's performance, but it's clear that the faux hair isn't doing anyone any favors.