Avatar: The Last Airbender's 'Gilligan Cut' Scene Has Netflix Viewers Divided

Some critics have been absolutely brutal in their reviews for Netflix's "Avatar: The Last Airbender." The live-action adaptation of the classic Nickelodeon cartoon may have certain charms, but from certain characterizations to the visual style, some plain don't like the new take. In fact, one criticism aimed toward the new show has taken off on X (formerly known as Twitter), but is it being too harsh?

The argument seems to have started with @A_I_M_1999, who uploaded a clip of Sokka (Ian Ousley) saying he's not going to ride Appa. Before he even finishes the sentence, it smash cuts to him screaming while riding Appa. It's an often-used joke, with the X user clearly not impressed it's still getting mileage in this day and age, captioning, "This joke in 2024." Clearly, some agree that the use of this kind of humor is played out, with @corgi_astr80302 writing, "We knew this s*** was gonna be ass, let's not act surprised."

However, others don't feel the same way. This specific joke is referred to as a Gilligan cut, named after the TV show "Gilligan's Island." It's predominantly a staple of sitcoms and cartoons, and seeing as "The Last Airbender" originated as an animated series, it only makes sense for some bits to carry over. In this case, it literally carried over, as @PeakFiction412 pointed out: "Same thing happened in the original." Screenwriter Zack Stentz also defended the joke while reposting the original clip: "Look man, the 'Gilligan cut' is a foundational building block of American television comedy and you're not gonna take it away from us."