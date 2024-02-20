NCIS Fans Aren't Holding Back On Mark Harmon's Gibbs Missing The Ducky Tribute Episode

Mark Harmon has teased returning to "NCIS" in Season 21, but his character, Leroy Jethro Gibbs, isn't part of the tribute episode for Donald "Ducky" Mallard (David McCallum). Since the characters were close colleagues for years, some viewers expected to see Gibbs show up and pay his respects to his old friend. After that didn't happen, "NCIS" fans took to social media to express their disappointment.

X (formerly known as Twitter) user @sg_wonderland wrote, "I wanted Gibbs. What an utter disappointment. #NCIS." This view was echoed by @MelizzaBenenati, who voiced bitterness about the character's absence from such an important and emotional episode.

The reaction to Harmon not being present for the Ducky tribute episode highlights some shared frustrations within the "NCIS" fan base, as this episode seemed like the perfect occasion to bring him back. However, some viewers were more upset by it than others and didn't hold back on social media.