NCIS Fans Aren't Holding Back On Mark Harmon's Gibbs Missing The Ducky Tribute Episode
Mark Harmon has teased returning to "NCIS" in Season 21, but his character, Leroy Jethro Gibbs, isn't part of the tribute episode for Donald "Ducky" Mallard (David McCallum). Since the characters were close colleagues for years, some viewers expected to see Gibbs show up and pay his respects to his old friend. After that didn't happen, "NCIS" fans took to social media to express their disappointment.
X (formerly known as Twitter) user @sg_wonderland wrote, "I wanted Gibbs. What an utter disappointment. #NCIS." This view was echoed by @MelizzaBenenati, who voiced bitterness about the character's absence from such an important and emotional episode.
The reaction to Harmon not being present for the Ducky tribute episode highlights some shared frustrations within the "NCIS" fan base, as this episode seemed like the perfect occasion to bring him back. However, some viewers were more upset by it than others and didn't hold back on social media.
NCIS fans wanted a Gibbs appearance in the Ducky tribute episode
Mark Harmon seems open to reprising the role of Leroy Jethro Gibbs. However, despite the actor teasing a return, @mads_mads19 believes the character's absence from the Ducky episode essentially confirms that he's gone for good. The social media user said it didn't make sense for Gibbs not to be there, noting that the episode should have reunited the original team.
Meanwhile, X user @CleJake99 was more forgiving about Harmon's absence. While they wished that Gibbs appeared in the tribute episode, they also understand that it might not have been as simple as writing him in. "I was very shocked we didn't see Gibbs in tonight's episode. I'm sure Mark Harmon would've wanted to be there," they wrote.
Some fans aren't willing to give "NCIS" the benefit of the doubt. X user @PhillyLifer argued that Gibbs' failure to show up is antithetical to the character's history and values, as he usually goes out of his way for the people he cares about. However, he couldn't catch a flight and pay his respects to his old friend in person following his death. "Gibbs would move heaven and earth to be there for the important people in his life but couldn't be bothered to hop a plane for Ducky?"