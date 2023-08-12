Why Love Is Blind Contestants Sued Over Psychological Torture And Exploitation

Of Netflix's robust leg of reality television programming, "Love Is Blind" is among the streamer's most popular, and last spring, the hit dating show was renewed for a fifth season. The premise is certainly compelling: contestants stay in isolated pods, where potential love interests only meet face to face if they choose to get engaged.

Several former cast members have come forward alleging that the "Love Is Blind" producers created an abusive, exploitative environment. In July of 2022, Season 2 contestant Jeremy Hartwell filed a lawsuit against Netflix and production company Kinetic Content accusing the show of "inhumane working conditions" (via Variety).

In a video from More Perfect Union, Hartwell and fellow former cast member Nick Thompson articulated the reasoning behind the lawsuit. "I didn't at all expect what actually went down or what happened, which was quite a bit more psychological torture, manipulation, and just basically exploitation," said Hartwell. "A lawsuit was the last thing that I wanted." He claimed the producers utilized a pattern of "abuse, exploitation, food deprivation, sleep deprivation, [and] gaslighting" to create a final product.

Hartwell and Thompson pointed out a lack of access to readily available water and food, and also asserted that they were plied with alcohol. The emotional fallout, they say, was devastating. Other contestants have corroborated their claims, with Thompson's former partner Danielle Ruhl claiming she tried to leave after suffering from a panic attack. "I kept telling them, 'I don't trust myself. I've tried committing suicide before. I'm having suicidal thoughts. I don't think I can continue in this,'" the contestant told Business Insider.

