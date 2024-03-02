AI Puts Captain America Into Different Iron Man Armor - The Results Are Amazing

He says he can do this all day, but on the rare chance he can't, one thing that would undoubtedly help Steve Rogers (Chris Evans, who had one major worry about playing Captain America) in his battle against evil is a shiny suit of Stark-made armor. Thanks to Instagram user Esh-El (@esheffects), we've got a great glimpse of what that could look like courtesy of their AI work showing off various star-spangled armored suits for the First Avenger. Alongside each suit, which keeps the red, white, and blue combo of the Iron Patriot armor seen in both the comics (as worn by Norman Osborn) and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (as worn by Don Cheadle's James "Rhodey" Rhodes in "Iron Man 3"), is Cap's traditional shield and — in one — even a flag cape.

Although there's also a meaner, weightier version that would make Cap an even more imposing force on the battlefield than he already is, many of the suits have the same streamlined fit as Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) usual Iron Man armor, with a glowing star cutout in place of the signature Arc Reactor. No matter the design, all of these versions find the right balance between Tony and Steve (albeit sharing a similar vibe to the Iron Patriot). It's no wonder, then, that there have been occasions in comic book history where Captain America did need a costume change and turned to Tony to do the fitting.