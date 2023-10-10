What Exactly Happened To Tom Cruise's Nick Morton In The Mummy?

Universal had big plans for "The Mummy," with the reboot set to ignite their cinematic universe, the Dark Universe, bringing many iconic monsters together on-screen. While Tom Cruise's Nick Morton would have played a significant role moving forward, a disappointing box-office run ultimately crushed any dreams of a massive franchise, but where did his story end?

"The Mummy" more or less turns Nick Morton's life on its head. In the final battle against Ahmanet (Sofia Boutella), he stabs himself with the Dagger of Set, allowing the ancient Egyptian god to possess his body. He eventually overpowers Set, regaining control of his body, and uses the god's power to kill Ahmanet and resurrect his friends. As the movie ends, Nick, with Set still inside him, returns to the deserts of Egypt, bringing Chris (Jake Johnson) with him to find a cure for his newly acquired curse.

"The Mummy" leaves Nick's story open-ended, with the former U.S. Army sergeant on the run from Prodigium, a secret agency that hunts the supernatural. While we assume Universal planned to elaborate on this in future films, "The Mummy" killed the Dark Universe before it could even begin, adding it to the list of long-term movie franchises that didn't pan out.