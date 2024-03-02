AT&T's Wild Requests For Game Of Thrones Would Have Made The Series Unwatchable

Despite the way it ended, nobody can deny that "Game of Thrones" was a colossal cultural phenomenon. From enormous set pieces involving Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) massive dragons to huge battle scenes, "Game of Thrones" was nothing if not epic. Now imagine watching the Battle of the Bastards, the Red Wedding, or the Battle of Winterfell ... on your phone.

According to an interview with original showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss in The Wall Street Journal, AT&T — which owned HBO at the time — had a weird request for their fantasy series. They wanted the creators to film the series vertically, so that people could watch the show on their phones with ease; not only that, but they wanted Benioff and Weiss to produce mini episodes the WSJ described as "snackable."

"Dysfunction kills more projects than anything else, whether it's interpersonal dysfunction or institutional dysfunction," Weiss said, clearly referring to this mandate from AT&T. Benioff was far more direct: "When you sign a five-year deal with a company, you want that company to be stable so you can be left alone to do your work and not have to worry about it being bought by the phone company."