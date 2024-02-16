Why Emilia Clarke Thought That She Would Be Fired From Game Of Thrones

As Daenerys Targaryen on "Game of Thrones," Emilia Clarke faced a number of terrifying things. After being essentially sold to her first husband, Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa), she's quickly widowed, just as she's fallen in love with the powerful Dothraki lord. Multiple attempts are made on her life by enemy forces. And she's the mother of three enormous fire-breathing dragons (which do hang on her every word, but at the end of the day, they're still three enormous fire-breathing dragons). But what apparently scared her in real life was the idea that she might get fired from the series — something she feared due to a truly terrifying health problem.

While filming "Game of Thrones" in 2011, Clarke had a brain hemorrhage caused by a ruptured aneurysm. (She also experienced neurological complications, but more on that momentarily.) As a result, Clarke worried that she would be replaced on the series, which had only wrapped its initial season when she first experienced frightening symptoms during a workout before being diagnosed with a brain bleed.

In a conversation with Harper's Bazaar in November of 2023, Clarke was extraordinarily blunt about her mindset at the time. "I wasn't afraid of dying," she told interviewer Helena Lee. "I was afraid of being fired! I decided: 'This is not something that's going to define me'. I never gave into any feeling of 'Why me? This sucks'. I was just like – gotta get back on it."