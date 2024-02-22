Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Changes Aang's Origin Story For The Worse

In the original "Avatar: The Last Airbender" cartoon, survivor's guilt is a huge part of Aang's journey, especially in Season 1. The only reason he escapes the Fire Nation's attack on his people is because he runs away, dreading the huge changes that are to come as part of his training. It's not a sudden decision, but a carefully planned flight. He struggles for a while under the elder monks' strict guidance, but he endures, right up until they decide to send him away from his friend and mentor, Gyatzo.

Of course, this isn't laid out right at the beginning of the show. The truth of Aang's origin story comes out gradually over the course of the first season, and he finally confesses to Katara in "The Storm," an early instance of the series' phenomenal character writing.

The new live-action adaptation from Netflix takes a different approach. In the interest of time, the show speeds things up, putting his discovery that he's the Avatar, his departure from the Southern Air Temple, and the Fire Nation's attack all on the same day. This rushed pacing muddies things significantly, and it also robs Aang (Gordon Cormier) of his agency in the story. He doesn't actually run away in the new show. Instead, he just hops on Appa for a brief flight to clear his head, only to get caught in a storm. This might seem like a small thing, but it changes Aang's character for the worse.