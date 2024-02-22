Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Opening Changes The Original Show In One Big Way

When it's 2005 and you're making a fantasy cartoon for Nickelodeon, you're allowed to start things off slow. You can open on two teenage siblings in a canoe, hunting for fish in the icy waters of the South Pole. Slowly, bit by bit, you can introduce more characters — mysteries whose backstories will be divulged in time. But when it's 2024, and you're making a prestige live-action streaming series, you have to start with a bang and a ton of exposition.

That's how Netflix's live-action "Avatar: The Last Airbender" adaptation kicks off. We see an Earth Kingdom spy being chased by soldiers in the Fire Nation capital. The message that he's carrying, and which he ultimately manages to send, reveals that Fire Lord Sozin is planning an attack on the Earth Kingdom. This all turns out to be a complicated ruse, though, as Sozin's real plan is to assault the Air Nomads during the Great Comet Festival and kill the young Avatar in their midst.

Diehard fans of the original series may notice a key change in this new version: In the cartoon, Fire Lord Sozin conquered territory in the Earth Kingdom more than 20 years before the official start of the Hundred Year War. Political tensions were taut well before the comet's arrival, though things had yet to escalate to global war. The Netflix series further complicates its new version of events by adding details to the genocide of the Air Nomads — details that actually make things more confusing.