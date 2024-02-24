Avatar: The Last Airbender Actor Defends A Big Netflix Change After Fan Backlash

While Ian Ousley acknowledged the changes to Sokka in Netflix's "Avatar: The Last Airbender," it seems he's confident that his portrayal is true to the character's core progression in the original animated series. "He's still the Sokka we know and love from the cartoon," he told GamesRadar+. "I don't even think fans would notice some of those things, honestly, [when] watching our show ... He definitely still has his arcs and his lessons in the show."

Of course, this is just one of many shifts that the live-action "Avatar: The Last Airbender" makes from the source material. Other changes, such as the depiction of the Fire Nation's genocide of the Air Nomads or the characterization of Gran Gran (Casey Camp-Horinek), have also been criticized by fans. Many have been quick to note that the original creators of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" left the live-action project years prior, citing creative differences with Netflix. For several viewers, it seems the impression the live-action show leaves is that of a remake ultimately at odds with the material it's trying to adapt.

Despite this perceived disconnect between the original "Avatar: The Last Airbender" and Netflix's fresh iteration, the latter's cast and crew have stated on multiple occasions that they hold the former in high regard. "The animated show really is the heart and soul of what our live-action show is," Ousley said. "We were not trying to take out anything."