Sylvester Stallone Could Make A Huge Cameo... At WrestleMania? - Here's What We Know

WWE's biggest premium live event of the year, WrestleMania, is right around the corner, and big things are in store for the show's 40th incarnation. Most notably, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has made his presence felt, getting involved in Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns' feud for the latter's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, Johnson might not be the only Hollywood action star to appear at the Showcase of the Immortals. Rumors have begun to swirl that none other than Sylvester Stallone could make an appearance.

According to @WrestleVotes on X, formerly known as Twitter, many in WWE are interested in bringing Stallone in for WrestleMania XL. While it then stated that it isn't clear whether WWE has reached out to the actor, wrestling journalist Andrew Zarian shed further light on the topic. "Can confirm I had heard that convos were happening about getting Stallone but no idea how far along this is," he tweeted. All of this is to say that the "Rocky" franchise star's involvement remains unconfirmed, so fans who are hoping to see Sly at the event should rein in their expectations for the time being.

In the event WWE is genuinely pursuing Stallone for a WrestleMania XL cameo, there's truly no better celebrity to try bringing in this year.