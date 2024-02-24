Sylvester Stallone Could Make A Huge Cameo... At WrestleMania? - Here's What We Know
WWE's biggest premium live event of the year, WrestleMania, is right around the corner, and big things are in store for the show's 40th incarnation. Most notably, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has made his presence felt, getting involved in Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns' feud for the latter's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, Johnson might not be the only Hollywood action star to appear at the Showcase of the Immortals. Rumors have begun to swirl that none other than Sylvester Stallone could make an appearance.
According to @WrestleVotes on X, formerly known as Twitter, many in WWE are interested in bringing Stallone in for WrestleMania XL. While it then stated that it isn't clear whether WWE has reached out to the actor, wrestling journalist Andrew Zarian shed further light on the topic. "Can confirm I had heard that convos were happening about getting Stallone but no idea how far along this is," he tweeted. All of this is to say that the "Rocky" franchise star's involvement remains unconfirmed, so fans who are hoping to see Sly at the event should rein in their expectations for the time being.
In the event WWE is genuinely pursuing Stallone for a WrestleMania XL cameo, there's truly no better celebrity to try bringing in this year.
Stallone would be the perfect WrestleMania XL celebrity guest
Throughout its four decades in existence, WrestleMania has hosted countless celebrity guests. Ozzy Osbourne, Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Maria Menounos, and more have stopped by WWE's equivalent of the Super Bowl. One would imagine that, in the spirit of tradition, celebrity appearances will occur throughout the two nights of WrestleMania XL, but few would be as fitting as Sylvester Stallone. After all, the actor is no stranger to professional wrestling and its stars. For instance, he famously worked with Hulk Hogan on 1982's "Rocky III." In 2005, Stallone took part in the multi-time WrestleMania headliner's WWE Hall of Fame induction.
Additionally, it's worth noting that WrestleMania XL will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Though it's true that Stallone was born in New York City, he's undeniably synonymous with the City of Brotherly Love and has been since the 1970s, thanks to his iconic portrayal of Rocky Balboa, who makes a name for himself in the boxing ring while repping his hometown of Philadelphia. Thus, it's a no-brainer to try and bring in the man behind the Italian Stallion for an appearance at the Philly wrestling supershow.
We'll have to wait and see if Sylvester Stallone appears at WrestleMania XL when the highly-anticipated event unfolds on April 6 and 7.