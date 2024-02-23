The Good Doctor: Why Hill Harper's Dr. Marcus Andrews Season 7 Exit Was Needed

"The Good Doctor" has entered its seventh and final season without one of its central cast members. Hill Harper, who plays expert surgeon Dr. Marcus Andrews on the ABC series, is nowhere to be found when Season 7 starts rolling. This absence is due to Harper himself choosing to exit the show early, but it's not too surprising of an in-universe development for Andrews either. Season 6 is an especially rough outing for the character, as the finale sees him resign as the president of San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital as part of the messy fallout of his relationship with nurse Dalisay Villanueva (Elfina Luk).

Season 7 of "The Good Doctor" explains Andrews' absence by revealing that he is now traveling the world on an ostensible journey of self-discovery. Truth be told, however, this convenient excuse is actually a pretty compelling and necessary progression for the character, and the show's creative team has leaned into this line of thought.

"Since he got divorced, Andrews has been juggling a lot [at the hospital] and trying to find a fit for himself," executive producer Liz Friedman told TVLine. "I think the job has been very subsuming for him. To have him take a moment, having stepped down, to go and find himself, seemed like the right thing for the character."