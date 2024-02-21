The Good Doctor Season 7's Paul Lukaitis Tribute Explained

Paul Lukaitis had numerous other credits to his name, going back to the 1990s. He originally worked as a location manager on various projects before moving to being a production manager for TV shows like "Wayward Pines" and "Timeless." However, "The Good Doctor" has certainly made up a good bulk of his work over the last few years, and it appears the show will pay tribute to him in yet another way.

In addition to the card at the end of the Season 7 premiere, the show's also set to introduce a new character by the name of Charlene "Charlie" Lukaitis, to be played by Kayla Cromer. Her casting was announced in January (per Deadline), and the fact the character has the same last name as Paul Lukaitis, who had only died a few months prior, certainly seems to suggest it's intentional. Charlie Lukaitis will be a third-year medical student who has Autism Spectrum Disorder, much like series protagonist Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore). It also sounds like in addition to being passionate about helping others, she's a hardcore fan of Taylor Swift.

New episodes of "The Good Doctor" Season 7 will continue to air Tuesday nights on ABC. Our thoughts go out to Paul Lukaitis' family and "Good Doctor" colleagues at this time.