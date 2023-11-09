Barbenheimer Plot, Producer, And More Details

A "Barbenheimer" movie is coming.

After the summer sensation dubbed "Barbenheimer" crushed box office expectations and sent fans to movie theaters in droves, it isn't surprising that someone saw fit to make a low-budget comedy based on the concept. It's a pretty loose take, though, on Greta Gerwig's irreverent, deceptively cheerful "Barbie" film and Christopher Nolan's dark, unflinching biopic, "Oppenheimer." Considering that the poster's tagline is "D-Cup, A-Bomb," it seems poised to take things like the patriarchy and atomic bombs much less seriously than either Gerwig or Nolan's movies do — not to mention that the film's production company, Full Moon, will soon market dolls with their "arms around a big atomic bomb," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

So what exactly is the "Barbenheimer" movie? What can fans of either "Barbie" or "Oppenheimer" expect from this movie? Here's everything we know about "Barbenheimer" so far, from the plot description to what you need to know about the two original films before checking out this version.