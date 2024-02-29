Lord Of The Rings: Whatever Happened To That Rumored Aragorn Prequel?

Aragorn is already in his 80s when the character first appears in the Lord of the Rings books and movies. What happens before that point? J.R.R. Tolkien provides some backstory in the appendices of "The Return of the King," and multiple rumors over the years have hinted at the potential for an Aragorn prequel TV show or movie.

So, why hasn't something been released yet? What would a movie focused on a young Aragorn even look like? And could such a spin-off come to fruition in the future?

Aragorn is a fan-favorite character for good reason. From the moment he's introduced in the Prancy Pony, he shows he's a capable, heroic fella that anyone would want by their side. As the story progresses and Aragorn's royal fate comes into focus, he reveals himself as a selfless leader, a wise counselor, a powerful warrior, and an accomplished healer. Viggo Mortensen's inspiring portrayal in Peter Jackson's film trilogy deepened people's admiration for the character.

With Aragorn one of the most popular figures in Lord of the Rings, a movie focused on the Ranger's backstory makes a lot of sense. Rumors of such a project have circulated over the years. So, why haven't we gotten something yet?