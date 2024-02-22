This Kay Jewelers Commercial Actress Was A Finalist On Two Hit Reality Shows

At the end of 2023, Kay Jewelers premiered a commercial in which a man and woman in formalwear fall together into a pool to celebrate the man proposing with — of course — a diamond ring. Then they kiss, first underwater and then above the pool's surface, underscored by audio of the company's famous tagline. Jules Aurora plays the woman in the spot.

Before her Kay Jewelers ad, Aurora's work included two reality shows that highlighted her singing talent. In 2013, she competed on "The X Factor USA" (under the name Julianne Manalo), making that season's selection of 50 finalists. She was also a competitor on "American Idol," which films in her home state of California. She got high marks from all three judges during her audition, but it wasn't aired.

Kickstarting Aurora's entertainment career was her significant presence on social media. On both Instagram and YouTube, she regularly shares covers of well-known pop songs for thousands of followers. She even recorded some original music as an R&B artist. It was on the strength of her musical talent that she branched out and eventually landed her gig as a commercial actor for Kay Jewelers.