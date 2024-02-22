This Kay Jewelers Commercial Actress Was A Finalist On Two Hit Reality Shows
At the end of 2023, Kay Jewelers premiered a commercial in which a man and woman in formalwear fall together into a pool to celebrate the man proposing with — of course — a diamond ring. Then they kiss, first underwater and then above the pool's surface, underscored by audio of the company's famous tagline. Jules Aurora plays the woman in the spot.
Before her Kay Jewelers ad, Aurora's work included two reality shows that highlighted her singing talent. In 2013, she competed on "The X Factor USA" (under the name Julianne Manalo), making that season's selection of 50 finalists. She was also a competitor on "American Idol," which films in her home state of California. She got high marks from all three judges during her audition, but it wasn't aired.
Kickstarting Aurora's entertainment career was her significant presence on social media. On both Instagram and YouTube, she regularly shares covers of well-known pop songs for thousands of followers. She even recorded some original music as an R&B artist. It was on the strength of her musical talent that she branched out and eventually landed her gig as a commercial actor for Kay Jewelers.
Jules Aurora is a burgeoning actor
Integral to the career path that led Jules Aurora to her work on the Kay Jewelers commercial was a stint as a musical theater performer. In 2015, she worked for Royal Caribbean Cruises as the lead of two separate theatrical productions. Then, she appeared in a production of the musical "Mamma Mia!" for a Los Angeles-based theater company. Her live performance history also includes a slot opening for Macklemore and national anthem performances for the Los Angeles Lakers, the Los Angeles Clippers, and the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team.
Aurora's first proper screen acting credit is the short film "Fall Out." In 2019, she appeared in an episode of the soap opera "The Young and the Restless" opposite Sasha Calle, who plays Supergirl in "The Flash." She followed that up with three subsequent short film roles. Also essential to her career trajectory is modeling work for brands like Disney, The Dry Bar, and UFC Gym.
Given her extensive media experience, it's perhaps surprising Aurora's Kay Jewelers ad is her first big commercial. Given her success in other professions, this may become the first of many.