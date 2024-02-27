Kate Winslet Says She Is Done Doing Nude Scenes - Here's Why
Kate Winslet has filmed a fair number of nude scenes throughout her career, but these days, viewers shouldn't expect to see them in abundance. In fact, following the release of "Mare of Easttown," a series that sees her character engage in a few erotic moments, she revealed that her days of stripping off on-screen are coming to an end, as she doesn't want viewers to think she's repeating herself.
"I think my days are getting a little bit numbered of doing nudity," she told The New York Times. "I'm just not that comfortable doing it anymore. It's not even really an age thing, actually. There comes a point where people are going to go, 'Oh, here she goes again.'"
Furthermore, Winslet said she's tired of being presented as too glamorous on the screen, noting that she's fought against fancy digital touch-ups being used on her body. While shooting the nude scenes for "Mare of Easttown," she insisted that director Craig Zobel kept her authentic figure and features intact, as she didn't want to hide her real self. And Winslet has embraced this mindset in subsequent projects where she's shown some skin.
Kate Winslet decides how her body will be portrayed on-screen
Kate Winslet's days of doing nude scenes might be numbered, but she hasn't completely retired from showing off her body. The 2023 movie "Lee," in which she plays a dramatized version of the real-life World War II-era journalist Lee Miller, also features some revealing moments the performer was nervous about filming. Despite this, she refused to shy away from showcasing her real body, even when her colleagues tried to present her in a certain light.
"I had to be really f***ing brave about letting my body be its softest version of itself and not hiding from that," Winslet told Vogue. "And believe me, people amongst our own team would say, 'You might just want to sit up a bit.' And I'd go, 'Why? [Because of] the bit of flesh you can see? No, that's the way it's going to be!'"
In the same interview, Winslet recalled being bullied for how she looked early on in her career, which prompted her to reject the demanding beauty standards the media deems acceptable for women. The "Titanic" star isn't interested in adhering to those stereotypes, and she tries to reflect that in her work by embracing her natural appearance, even if some scenes are more daunting to shoot than others.