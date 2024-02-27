Kate Winslet Says She Is Done Doing Nude Scenes - Here's Why

Kate Winslet has filmed a fair number of nude scenes throughout her career, but these days, viewers shouldn't expect to see them in abundance. In fact, following the release of "Mare of Easttown," a series that sees her character engage in a few erotic moments, she revealed that her days of stripping off on-screen are coming to an end, as she doesn't want viewers to think she's repeating herself.

"I think my days are getting a little bit numbered of doing nudity," she told The New York Times. "I'm just not that comfortable doing it anymore. It's not even really an age thing, actually. There comes a point where people are going to go, 'Oh, here she goes again.'"

Furthermore, Winslet said she's tired of being presented as too glamorous on the screen, noting that she's fought against fancy digital touch-ups being used on her body. While shooting the nude scenes for "Mare of Easttown," she insisted that director Craig Zobel kept her authentic figure and features intact, as she didn't want to hide her real self. And Winslet has embraced this mindset in subsequent projects where she's shown some skin.