Lee Review: A Muddled Biopic With None Of Its Subject's Boldness

The most frustrating thing about "Lee" is that there is a genuinely good film buried somewhere within it. As it is, though, the film fundamentally misunderstands what elements of its story are compelling and which are merely filler. As soon as Lee arrives in Europe, it's like an entirely different film, filled with energy and purpose. As Lee and Scherman document the horrors of the concentration camp and capture an iconic photo in Hitler's private bathroom, things become genuinely harrowing. But that's only the last 45 minutes or so, leaving the first two acts something of a slog to get through. It's hard to tell why certain parts of the film even exist — the framing story with an utterly wasted Josh O'Connor (Antony Penrose) having a heart-to-heart with a much older Lee about her wartime exploits, for example, serves almost no purpose. Or rather, it serves a purpose, but not enough of one to justify bloating the film's runtime. Furthermore, it paves the way for one of the greatest excesses of "Lee" — its decision to rely on voiceover narration from Kate Winslet, which feels like a crutch, as though the audience can't be trusted to follow the storyline without this support. It falls into the fatal trap of telling, not showing, and it hurts the film.

It's easy to see why this was a story Winslet was so eager to tell. Lee Miller was a fearless, complicated woman at a time when that wasn't a common or acceptable thing to be. Throughout the war, she doesn't get caught up in being a hero — she merely attempts to do her job as best she can, bringing a human side of the conflict to the readers of Vogue magazine. And she is never anything less than authentically herself. But the film doesn't live up to her visionary standards — it's unsure of itself, feeling the need to overexplain the narrative at times and take meandering byways that mute the emotional power of the straightest and simplest path forward. If it could take an ounce of Lee's boldness and use that as a guide, it would be perfect. As it is, "Lee" is disappointingly reserved.

"Lee" premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. It does not yet have a U.S. release date.