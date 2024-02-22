Sydney Sweeney's Madame Web Wig Made Her Sick (Literally)

Sydney Sweeney might be best known as a blonde bombshell, but in "Madame Web," she sports a totally different hair color. Unfortunately, that hair color — or more specifically, her strawberry blonde wig — made her sick. No, really; it made her overheat to the point where she puked during filming.

According to an article in Cosmopolitan UK, Sweeney endured such bad heatstroke symptoms that she got completely sick while she was shooting one of her bewigged scenes for "Madame Web." This all came up because she said that even getting the wig onto her head was an involved process, so it took her a while to get ready. That wasn't all, though.

"I had a wig so it was a whole other process," Sweeney recalled. "And that wig was so hot we were filming in Boston in the middle of the summer. It was one of the hottest days and we were in the middle of filming and I go, 'One second' and I turn around and I just started throwing up and then I turn back and I go, 'we're all good we can keep going'. I was overheating, my body was shutting down, but I was great."

None of this sounds great at all, but Sweeney maintained an excellent attitude. "The wig added a lot of interesting elements," she said.