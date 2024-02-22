Sydney Sweeney's Madame Web Wig Made Her Sick (Literally)
Sydney Sweeney might be best known as a blonde bombshell, but in "Madame Web," she sports a totally different hair color. Unfortunately, that hair color — or more specifically, her strawberry blonde wig — made her sick. No, really; it made her overheat to the point where she puked during filming.
According to an article in Cosmopolitan UK, Sweeney endured such bad heatstroke symptoms that she got completely sick while she was shooting one of her bewigged scenes for "Madame Web." This all came up because she said that even getting the wig onto her head was an involved process, so it took her a while to get ready. That wasn't all, though.
"I had a wig so it was a whole other process," Sweeney recalled. "And that wig was so hot we were filming in Boston in the middle of the summer. It was one of the hottest days and we were in the middle of filming and I go, 'One second' and I turn around and I just started throwing up and then I turn back and I go, 'we're all good we can keep going'. I was overheating, my body was shutting down, but I was great."
None of this sounds great at all, but Sweeney maintained an excellent attitude. "The wig added a lot of interesting elements," she said.
Sydney Sweeney's co-stars said she handled the problem pretty perfectly
If it sounds like Sydney Sweeney was perhaps too professional while obviously suffering from a serious health situation during filming, her "Madame Web" co-stars agreed. She stars alongside the movie's lead, Dakota Johnson, as well as Celeste O'Connor and Isabela Merced, who play Mattie Franklin and Anya Corazon, respectively. (Sweeney's character, Julia Cornwall, fills out the trio of future Spider-heroines.)
O'Connor and Merced were also present for this interview, and the former said that despite Sweeney's protestations, they were more than willing to take a minute and make sure their colleague was okay. "And we were like, 'no we're not just going to roll right now,' but you were ready to rock and roll," she said.
Merced agreed, going so far as to say, "Somehow she made throwing up professional." Sweeney is nothing if not a determined actress, and clearly, she gave everything she had to "Madame Web." It's too bad the film didn't return the favor.
Madame Web absolutely bombed — but Sydney Sweeney's star is still on the rise
Sydney Sweeney apparently endured harrowing filming conditions on the set of "Madame Web," which is too bad for several reasons — and chief among those is that the movie was a critical and commercial flop. Many reviewers hated the Spider-Man adjacent Sony film, panning everything about it (from the messy audio to the incomprehensible script, and it completely bombed at the box office.
Luckily for Sweeney, her career is doing just fine — and it'll definitely survive the catastrophe that is "Madame Web." Earlier this year, Sweeney's romantic comedy and Shakespeare adaptation "Anyone But You," which also features Glen Powell ("Top Gun: Maverick," "Set It Up"), outperformed wildly at the box office and charmed audiences, and she's still set to appear on the delayed third season of the HBO hit series "Euphoria." Later in 2024, she'll appear in the spooky-looking horror flick "Immaculate" ... and there's no question her career will continue soaring to great heights, "Madame Web" aside.