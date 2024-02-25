13 Little Known Facts About Millie Bobby Brown

Prior to landing the breakout role of the psychokinetic youngster Eleven in Netflix's hit "Stranger Things," Millie Bobby Brown wasn't exactly a stranger to the screen. In addition to starring in the 2014 BBC thriller series "Intruders," she also landed one-off appearances in popular shows like "NCIS," "Modern Family" and "Grey's Anatomy."

However, it wasn't until 2016, when millions were introduced to Eleven and the mysteries of the Upside Down, that the actress was truly catapulted into the spotlight. At only 11 years old, Brown began to navigate an unprecedented level of fame, with the masses clamoring to know all that they could about the British star.

While many aspects of her life — like her birth country of Spain and childhood friendship with "Dance Moms" icon Maddie Ziegler — have become common knowledge among fans over the years, there are still some tidbits about Brown that they might not know about. Read on to discover little known facts about Millie Bobby Brown.