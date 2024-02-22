Winnie The Pooh Horror Movie Director Blames Marvel For Bad Reviews - Here's Why

"Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" director Rhys Frake-Waterfield said the reason movie critics lambasted his micro-budgeted horror film stemmed from their need to compare it to the blockbuster-budgeted films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" hit theaters in February 2023, it was smacked with a dismal 3% critic rating on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Among the most perplexing criticisms, Frake-Waterfield recalled for SFX, was how his $100,000 film that was shot over 10 days was being mentioned in the same breath as the MCU.

"When your film is out there like that, it literally gets directly compared to Marvel films, even though you're on 0.01% of their budget. We probably didn't have their catering budget!" the director told SFX. "They're substantially different. But because of the scale Winnie went to, a lot of the critics did almost like-for-like comparisons."

The negative reviews didn't appear to detract moviegoers from seeing "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey," as it earned $5.2 million at the worldwide box office. The numbers, naturally, justified Frake-Waterfield making the upcoming sequel, "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2."