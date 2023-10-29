Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey 2 Cast, Director, Writer, And More Details

As soon as A.A. Milne's beloved children's story fell into the public domain, it was only a matter of time before society did what it does best: completely ruining everyone's childhoods. The horror community, on the other hand, could not have been more blessed. Disney initially held rights to "Winnie the Pooh" and adapted it into delightful children's cartoons. And though they still hold the copyright on their version of the characters, filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield gave Milne's stories a bloody twist with his 2023 version, "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey."

"We knew there was this line between that, and we knew what their copyright was and what they've done," Waterfield told Variety about his film. "So we did as much as we could to make sure [the film] was only based on the 1926 version of it." The low-budget film only reached a few theaters, but spread like wildfire. So successful was its run that a sequel was quickly in the works. Viewers of the original can expect more blood, more guts, and even more disturbing moments.