Marvel Reveals Mystique Is Not An X-Men's Mother - She's Really His [SPOILER]

Contains spoilers for "X-Men Blue: Origins" #1 (by Si Spurrier, Wilton Santos, Oren Junior, Marcus To, Ceci De La Cruz, and VC's Joe Caramagna)

One of Marvel's most complicated origins has just been updated, as a Nightcrawler storyline more than 35 years in the making finally comes to fruition. The truth surrounding Nightcrawler's birth is revealed in "X-Men Blue: Origins" #1 from Marvel Comics. The teleporting mutant's biological parents are firmly established as Destiny and Mystique, with the latter taking the form of a man to help conceive him.

In the comic, Nightcrawler, currently operating as the Uncanny Spider-Man following the fall of the mutant paradise Krakoa, encounters his mother Mystique, and the two have an emotional conversation regarding his upbringing. After he helps her escape a dark place in her mind, she brings up her past relationships. Mystique talks about how she was a fool for having an affair with the demonic mutant Azazel while married to a businessman she used for social status, believing she loved him. But her real love was her current wife, Destiny.

Mystique reveals she rewrote her DNA to change from a woman to a man to conceive Nightcrawler with Destiny. She pretended to be pregnant alongside her love — even growing a fake baby bump — to trick everyone from the truth, including Azazel, who believed he was the boy's father. However, he was only told that so he could shift his focus and make sure his dark ambitions seen in Destiny's visions never came true. After giving up her child, Charles Xavier wiped Mystique and Destiny's minds to hide the pain and trauma of losing her son. Now, she remembers everything.