Players Star Damon Wayans Jr.'s One Major Complaint About Sex Scenes In Rom-Coms

Pretty much every romantic comedy has a scene where the two impossibly beautiful leads get hot and heavy — and Damon Wayans Jr., star of Netflix's new original rom-com "Players," says that there's one big thing he'd change about said scenes.

During an interview with Yahoo Entertainment to promote the movie, which also stars "Not Dead Yet" and "Jane the Virgin" actress Gina Rodriguez, Wayans Jr. said that he feels like rom-com sex scenes are way too staged. "I think what I would lose is how good the sex is in all the movies because they're always like rolling off each other, like, 'That was crazy.' ... It's wack a lot of the time," Wayans Jr. said.

The "Happy Endings" veteran went on to tell the outlet that he would rather see "stuff that happens in real life." What Wayans Jr. is specifically talking about here is relatively unclear, and he didn't elaborate in this interview, but he clearly has some sort of idea about what might be more true to life.