Marvel Just Killed A Guardian Of The Galaxy - And It Was Heartbreaking

Contains spoilers for "Guardians of the Galaxy Annual" #1 (by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Kev Walker, Matt Hollingsworth, and VC's Cory Petit).

The Guardians of the Galaxy have come to the end of the "Grootfall" saga. The truth behind Groot's deadly transformation has been revealed, and all is not what it appears. Those previously believed to have been killed at the hands of the tree-like alien have been reborn thanks to the sacrifice of Drax the Destroyer.

In Marvel Comics' current "Guardians of the Galaxy" series, the titular superteam's enemy is Groot, their usual friendly ally who has become part of a terraforming cosmic entity called Grootfall. But despite appearing to kill several Guardians, it's much less sinister than initially believed. Grootfall formed after Groot met with the last survivor of his people, the Flora colossi, and has been attempting to reclaim Grootspace, its ancestral home. As part of its quest, it has taken various people across the galaxy and placed them inside flowers, protecting them and starting a process of rebirth.

While Grootfall is on the verge of returning those it abducted, the Spartan Empire, led by Peter Quill's sister, Empress Victoria, understandably sees the entity as a deadly threat. To ensure the rebirth occurs amid a cosmic conflict, Drax ends up sacrificing himself in one of the most heartbreaking endings for a superhero in recent memory.